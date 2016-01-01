You are previewing The O'Reilly Security Conference - New York, NY 2016.
The O'Reilly Security Conference - New York, NY 2016

Release Date: November 2016
Keynotes from the O'Reilly Security Conference, New York 2016 are available now. The full conference video will be available soon.

A founding member of the Google security team; one of the seven key shareholders able to restore the Internet’s Domain Name System; a former instructor at an information warfare school; the co-inventor of the Yubikey; a principal investigator in the Zotob criminal investigation. These are the bona fide security backgrounds of just four of the 82 world-class experts O'Reilly Media gathered together for "Security 2016 New York," O'Reilly's first-ever conference on the threats facing today's Internet. This video compilation provides you with a front row seat for each of the 51 sessions, 8 half-day tutorials, and 6 keynotes delivered at the conference. Looking for new ways to fend off a targeted attack, eject persistent intruders from your environment, or recover quickly and effectively from a breach? Need to integrate new technology into your environment securely and successfully? Need to figure out how to keep your access controls (to data, network, or cloud) effective at scale—without losing your mind? Get this video compilation (more than 60 hours of material) and you’ll get answers to those questions and more.

  • Enjoy complete access to each of the conference’s 51 sessions, 8 half-day tutorials, and 6 keynotes
  • Hear 82 of the world’s top experts provide pragmatic advice on defensive cybersecurity practices
  • Get tutorials on microservices security, writing secure Node code, threat modeling, and more
  • Learn from White Ops’ Dan Kaminsky about Autoclave, defensive trickery, and better cryptography
  • Watch DARPA’s Michael Walker describe the world's first autonomous computer security systems
  • Hear from Yubico’s Stina Ehrensvard on FIDO U2F and the future of strong online identities
  • Learn about Fastly’s Incident Command protocol and Etsy’s real-time security alerting tool, 411
  • See Matt Tesauro explain the OWASP AppSec Pipeline project that makes appsec affordable to all
  • Learn about detecting security threats with Apache Hadoop and the new Apache Spot
  • Get 17 sessions on security tools and processes and 9 on security and data science